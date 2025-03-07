AIPH Delegates Experience Thailand’s Thriving Horticultural Industry at the Spring Meeting 2025

The AIPH Spring Meeting 2025 provided a unique opportunity for industry professionals to explore Thailand’s world-class ornamental horticulture sector.

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) held its Spring Meeting from 9-13 February in Chiang Rai, Thailand. This event featured high-level industry discussions and an immersive professional tour, enabling delegates to observe the country’s innovations in floriculture, sustainability, and international trade first-hand.

At the start of the week, the AIPH Industry Conference brought together global leaders to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities within the ornamental plant and flower industry. These insights laid the foundation for an inspiring professional tour on 13 February, where delegates visited premier horticultural enterprises, engaging directly with growers, exporters, and industry stakeholders.

Exploring Thailand’s Ornamental Horticulture Excellence

Thailand enjoys an ideal environment for floriculture, ranking as the world’s second-largest orchid exporter and 14th in global flower exports. According to the forthcoming online AIPH Country Report in association with the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) in Thailand. This country exported USD 132 million worth of ornamental products in 2023, with orchids accounting for 70 per cent of these exports. The sector spans over 10,700 hectares, producing 116,330 tonnes of flowers annually. With increasing investment in greenhouse technology and an emphasis on sustainability, Thailand continues to be a key player in the international floriculture trade.

Innovation in Potted Plant Production

A highlight of the tour was Kaset 32 Farm, a leading horticultural enterprise in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai District. Founded in 1976 by Mr Kittiphong Ongsuwan, the farm transitioned from fruit production to ornamental horticulture in 1994. Spanning seven hectares, 70 per cent of its area is dedicated to greenhouse cultivation.

AIPH delegates explored the farm’s advanced greenhouse systems, which include evaporative cooling and naturally ventilated structures. Sustainability is a core focus, with Kaset 32 Farm utilising soil-less growing substrates and a rainwater reservoir for irrigation. In 2023, the farm furthered its green initiatives by installing a 40kW solar energy system, reducing its carbon footprint by supplying 50 per cent of its electricity needs.

Kaset 32 Farm’s commitment to excellence earned it a Certificate of Merit at the AIPH International Grower of the Year 2025 Awards. AIPH President Leonardo Capitanio commended the farm’s dedication to quality and innovation as he presented the award to Mr Ongsuwan.

A Sanctuary of Orchid Excellence

The AIPH professional tour continued to Suan Dao Jamrat Saeng, an esteemed orchid nursery located in Mae Chan, Chiang Rai, specialising in traditional orchid cultivation; the nursery plays a key role in this country’s global orchid trade. In 2023, Thailand ranked as the second-largest exporter of fresh-cut orchids to the EU, shipping 23 million stems valued at €7.76 million, according to the latest AIPH & Union Fleurs International Statistical Plants & Flowers Yearbook 2024.

China remains another primary market, accounting for ten per cent of Thailand’s orchid exports, with strong demand for Dendrobium, Mokara, Aranthera, Heliconia, and Phalaenopsis varieties.

AIPH delegates were welcomed with a stunning floral reception featuring orchid garlands and traditional Thai performances. The grand stage showcased towering peacock structures adorned with cascading orchids, reflecting Thailand’s artistry in floral design. The tour also provided a platform for other prominent Thai growers and exporters, including Thaiyo Orchids, Mana Orchids (black orchids), and a Dracaena sanderiana ‘Lucky Bamboo’ exporter.

Fostering Industry Connections

Beyond an educational experience, the professional tour served as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development. Delegates connected with industry professionals identified potential partnerships and gained valuable insights into Thailand’s ornamental plant sector.

“The AIPH Spring Meeting 2025 showcased how Thailand seamlessly blends tradition with innovation in horticulture. It was a fantastic opportunity for delegates to experience world-class floriculture while forging meaningful industry connections,” said AIPH Secretary General Tim Briercliffe.

AIPH extends its gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture & Cooperatives, the Department of Agriculture, the Horticultural Science Society of Thailand, TCEB-Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, headline sponsor Biblo, and Indeed Creation for their invaluable support in making this event a success.

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies have advanced, cities have risen from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally, and together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next.