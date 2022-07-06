AIPH International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards 2023 Opens for Entries

The prestigious International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards 2023, organised by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), is now open for entries. Established in 2009, the awards celebrate best practice and recognise the ‘best of the best’ in ornamentals production.

Supported by Headline Partner Royal FloraHolland and Founding Partner FloraCulture International (FCI), the awards welcome entries from around the world. The awards comprise five categories: finished plants and trees, young plants, cut flowers and bulbs, sustainability, and inspiring business. Within each category bronze, silver and gold awards can be won. From among these categories, only one winner will be crowned the ‘AIPH International Grower of the Year 2023’ and receive the ‘Gold Rose’ – the industry’s most coveted prize.

In June 2022, Metrolina Greenhouses was named International Grower of the Year 2022 and won the Gold Rose award. The USA-based ornamentals producer was established in 1972 by Tom and Vickie Van Wingerden and has grown to employ over 1,500 people.

“It’s a great testament to our whole team, all 3,000 of our employees, everybody back in America, who made this possible. This Gold Rose is indicative of all the work everybody put in,” said Abe van Wingerden, co-CEO of Metrolina Greenhouses.

Candidates can enter the IGOTY Awards 2023 online and entry closes on Friday 9th September 2022. Judging will then take place by a panel of industry experts who will access the entrants on five key criteria; economic performance, innovation, market insight, sustainability and human resources policy. From the entries a shortlist will be selected.

All winners will be announced at an Awards ceremony in 2023; an event that brings together the industry for an evening of celebration.

To find out more about the IGOTY Awards and to enter, visit aiph.org/events/igoty. For queries on entering the awards please contact: events@aiph.org

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next. www.aiph.org

IGOTY Awards

Brought to you by AIPH in partnership with Founding Partner, FloraCulture International (FCI) and Headline Partner, Royal FloraHolland; the IGOTY awards have been championing outstanding achievement in the sector since 2009. The IGOTY Awards recognise best practice in horticultural production by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture.