AIPH Launches Global Green City Forum

New modes of conferences and meetings have changed the way that professionals network. The AIPH Global Green City Forum delivers multi-disciplinary connectivity to all who are interested in urban greening and finding nature-based solutions to common city challenges. AIPH warmly invites you to join the Global Green City Forum today!

AIPH is very proud to announce the launch of the Global Green City Forum: A virtual space dedicated to driving transformative change in cities by harnessing the power of plants and nature. The AIPH Global Green City Forum is an online community for all individuals with an interest in learning, sharing, and inspiring a global movement for greener, healthier, and more sustainable cities. It is completely free to sign up and engage with like-minded people with a passion for the plants and nature on which our increasingly urban lives critically depend.

The AIPH Global Green City Forum aims to bring together people from all walks of life, sectors, disciplines, and communities to collectively reignite a love of plants and nurture a strategic shift in urban governance and planning where nature is at the core of city form and function.

AIPH invites you to join the movement and register as a member of this one-of-a-kind global platform.

“The AIPH Global Green City Forum is unique in that it brings together people from multiple sectors, disciplines, and communities, all of whom have a common interest in shaping greener cities. I am confident that this convergence of ideas will plant the seeds for a global exchange to flourish. Plants and nature provide us with so many benefits, and it is time to start reaping these in the urban context.”- Mr. Bill Hardy, Chair, AIPH Green City programme

When you register to join the AIPH Global Green City Forum, you can build a simple profile to let others in the community know who you are, what you are passionate about and what interests you the most about the global green city space. You can connect with other users to build your own personal network and engage directly with each other on a diverse range of topics that are relevant to you and your work. Once you are a registered member, you can see, share, and promote the latest news and upcoming events from your organisation and network, upload and learn from inspiring resources, case studies, and best practice, share and benefit from a wealth of knowledge and research, interact with other members, and contribute to global discussions with a wide range of change-makers on key Green City topics: https://greencity.aiph.org/

The AIPH Global Green City Forum provides a platform at the nexus of research, policy, and practice, stimulating discussion and knowledge exchange to shape a greener world for future generations through the power of collaboration.

Cities are complex systems where a myriad of issues are increasingly impacting people, communities, and the planet. Finding solutions to secure our urban future is more challenging than ever before. The time is now to come together in the mutual acknowledgement that many of these solutions lie in nature.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of this growing global community. Signing up is quick and easy. Check it out today!

Alongside the launch of this exciting online community comes the launch of a dedicated @AIPHGreenCity Twitter account. We invite you to follow us there, too: https://twitter.com/AIPHGreenCity

We also invite you to subscribe to the AIPH Global Green City Update, which provides a monthly roundup of activities, including news, events, best practice, research, case studies and much more, direct to your inbox: https://aiph.org/green-city/global-green-city-update/