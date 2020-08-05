Airflo Joins Dutch Flower Group

Dutch Flower Group Floral August 5, 2020

DSV Panalpina A/S, currently owning the majority share of Panalpina Airflo logistics companies, intends to sell their activities on perishables in both Kenya and The Netherlands of Panalpina Airflo (Airflo) to the minority shareholder Dutch Flower Group (DFG).

The transaction is subject to merger clearances by the competition authorities in The Netherlands and Kenya, which are expected during the coming months.

The activities of Airflo are focused on handling and logistic services of perishable products by air, like cut flowers and vegetables.

Source: Dutch Flower Group

