Alaskan Peony Farmers Head Into Uncertain Summer

ELIZABETH EARL, KDLL Floral June 8, 2020

Within the farming world, Alaska is famous for crops as outsize as the state itself. The peonies grown in the state are no exception.

“We have a variety of white peonies  that are the size of dinner plates,” said LaDawn Druce of Sterling. “They’re just gorgeous.”

Druce and her husband Mike own Alaska Summer Peonies on Robinson Loop Road. Right around now, they and other peony farmers around the state are busy trimming, watering, and fighting off fungus in their farms in anticipation of the first blooms. Being cooler, Alaska’s peony season doesn’t typically start until late June, stretching out through August and even into September.

