Albin Hagstrom & Son Officially Begins Christmas Wreath, Garland and Decor Production for 2021 Holiday Season

PIERSON, Fla. — Albin Hagstrom & Son, Inc. is excited to announce that they have officially started Christmas product production for the 2021 winter holiday season.

Every year, thousands of feet of Christmas garlands, and hundreds of wreaths and other decorative pieces, made with varieties of Magnolia, Cypress, Cedar and Pine, are handcrafted on their farm in Pierson, Florida and shipped from mid-October through the end of December, that bring Christmas cheer and delight to admirers everywhere during the holiday season.

This holiday season is looking merry and bright, as it has the potential to be one of the most joyful—and busiest— ever within the floral industry, as forecasted in a July 2021 article by Florists’ Review, a leading floral industry publication.

Albin Hagstrom & Son invites florists, wholesalers, retailers and members of the public to celebrate a #SouthernChristmas tradition this season with their line of holiday products, including wreaths, garlands and other assorted decor, in addition to their lineup of nearly 60 year-round cut greenery offerings.

Wreaths are available online in nine popular combinations of greenery, including mixes such as Magnolia and Arborvitae, and Carolina Sapphire and Leyland Cypress, that are round and measure 24 inches total in width. Custom options, including the ability to design your own round, square or candy cane shaped wreath by choosing your greenery mix.

Garlands are offered online in three popular mixes, including Magnolia, Magnolia and Leyland Cypress, and Carolina Sapphire and Leyland Cypress, sold in 25 foot increments that can be customized to any requested set of lengths. Custom garlands are also available. Other decor options, custom made for each order with your choice of greenery mix in assorted sizes, include hanging decorative door swags, table centerpieces and candle rings.

All wreaths, garlands and decor, are made of fresh, American grown greenery, entirely by hand, by skilled craftswomen on the Albin Hagstrom & Son farm in Pierson, Florida. Winter-inspired greenery used in wreaths, garlands and decor is also available in bulk.

“We are so excited for this holiday season for both our current and future customers. There are so many fresh and exciting ideas to fulfill, and everyone here is ready to make it happen. We all need a festive holiday to take a breath, and be grateful for everything we do have,” said Erik Hagstrom, General Manager for Albin Hagstrom & Son.

Christmas wreaths, garlands and decor are available online, with FREE SHIPPING via FedEx Priority Overnight, to anywhere in the United States, no minimum order needed. Wholesale pricing is also available to those who qualify via phone or email.

Since 1928, Albin Hagstrom & Son, Inc. (www.albin-hagstrom.com) has been proud to grow and ship the best cut foliage around to customers across the globe from the “Fern Capital of the World”, our hometown of Pierson, Florida.

Our operation offers cut floral greenery such as Leatherleaf, Plumosus and Tree Fern, fresh hand-tied garlands, holiday wreaths and greens, and pre-selected greens boxes and bouquets for all seasons, serving a variety of floral operations and enthusiasts on all levels within the floral industry.