Alexandra Farms: 3 New David Austin Varieties and 6 Florists From Around the World

These floral designers brought Alexandra Farms’ roses to life through their own vision and interpretation.

Launching three new roses into the floral market is exciting but there’s also an anticipation as to how the floral designer and wedding couple will perceive our new varieties. The opinion of both greatly matters to us as we want the experience of working and using our roses to be an immersive and enjoyable one.

Over the years, we have been privileged and honored to work alongside some incredibly talented floral designers for which we are ever grateful, and what better way to celebrate these new roses than to collaborate with floral designers from around the world? After all, we breed the roses, but the florist brings them to life through artistry and design and we absolutely love to see unique style and creativity in this ever-evolving industry.

