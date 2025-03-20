Alexandra Farms Gives Heartwarming Acknowledgement to Employee Pilar Buitrago

For this year’s International Women’s Day, Florists’ Review published an insightful article on the Remarkable Women in Floristry, extending gratitude and acknowledgment to women in many areas in the industry who are stepping up and making a difference in re-signifying the prevalence of flowers in the world. Breeders, growers, educators, and designers from around the world glimmer under this very special spotlight, among them and proudly, our biologist at Alexandra Farms: Pilar Buitrago.

In this article, Pilar shares stories about her inclination to botanical research, her first steps in Alexandra Farms, and how her work has evolved and empowered her throughout the years! Pilar and her team are in charge of rigorous garden rose testing to ensure we incorporate varieties into our collection with the best qualities in the market: beautiful blooms, adequate for weddings and events that have a long vase life, ideally, a unique and alluring scent and showcase unique and attractive shapes and colors.

Learn more about Pilar and the amazing women that have shifted the tides in the flower world here: https://floristsreview.com/remarkable-women-in-floristry/