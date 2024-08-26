Alexandra Farms Wins 7 Awards at Society of American Florists’ (SAF) Outstanding Varieties Competition

We are delighted to announce that Alexandra Farms won seven awards at this year’s Society of American Florists’ Outstanding Varieties Competition, including one of the top honors: Best in Class. This year, we entered varieties from our dahlia collection in addition to garden roses, and we’re thrilled that some of those varieties were also recognized with awards.

Winning Varieties

Millicent (AUSCP17431) was awarded both a Best in Class Ribbon and a Blue Ribbon. Best in Class is awarded to the flowers with the highest scores in their category. Millicent, a new variety from David Austin Wedding Roses, is a cornucopia of wonderful things. She’s a vintage beauty of warm mid-pink tones, developing hints of lilac and mauve. Her blousy blooms are filled with textured, swirling petals that unfurl to form an outstanding rosette. Millicent’s medium scent of citrus and old rose provides her final flourish, and her adorable character suggests the vintage, reserved glamour of a bygone era.

Our Hybrid Pink Quartz dahlia was awarded a Blue Ribbon. A striking shade of bubblegum pink, this large bloom with long, sturdy and abundant petals is captivating, feminine and audacious. The Hybrid Pink Quartz dahlia is vibrant and full of dimension, showcasing a regal-like delicacy and alluring freshness.

Hettie (AUSCP17117) , bred by David Austin Wedding Roses, was awarded a Red Ribbon. Hettie is bright and sassy, a striking pink rose with layers of with layers of wavy petals opening into a wide, shallow, rosette-shaped cup. She opens quickly and has a long vase life. While her scent is elusive, her charm and beauty are confident and captivating. Hettie is an excellent option for a splash of color in any bridal bouquet.

Miyabi was awarded a Red Ribbon. Her name signifies the traditional Japanese idea of authentic elegance, and Miyabi embodies this ideal. Her pink-colored outer petals part to reveal light pink petals inside, forming a star shape, and she’s tinted with warm peach at the heart of the blossom.

Our Hybrid White Quartz dahlia was awarded a Red Ribbon. This large and magnificent frosty white dahlia unfurls into a star shape as it blooms, reminiscent of a waterlily. It’s an eye-catching flower that demands a spectator’s attention, with sharp-edged petals that create a magnetic sense of depth along endless layers.

Our Hybrid Orange Stone dahlia was awarded a Red Ribbon. Shining in shades of soft carnelian orange, this medium-sized bloom of symmetric curled petals radiates warmth as it opens, exuding vintage elegance. A perfect allusion to autumnal settings or rustic-style gatherings, this hardy dahlia is sure to stand out with her all-around stardom.

Each year, a team of judges evaluates hundreds of floral entries on the following criteria: color and commercial appeal, stem and foliage, bloom shape, bloom size, and overall quality and presentation. Recognition in the competition carries weight with buyers and a sense of reward for everyone at our farm in Colombia. We’re honored to be awarded ribbons in this year’s competition!