All-America Selections Announces Contestants In Annual Landscape Design Challenge

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – With nine years of exciting and interesting design competitions under their belt, All-America Selections is pleased to announce the contestants in the 2020 Landscape Design Challenge. This year, twenty-four gardens will be vying for the title of best of the best in their size category based on average number of annual visitors.

The Landscape Design Challenge was introduced in 2012 as a way for the more than 180 AAS Display Gardens to compete for the best themed design using AAS Winners, both past and present. The 2020 competition has been adapted for this year due to the many restrictions in place regarding opening dates, times and number of events and visitors allowed.

The 2020 theme is “Make An Entrance.”

Gardens have been planning and planting over the past several months and certainly have gardens worthy of your visit, as soon as they are able to open to the public.

The following gardens have submitted their intent to participate and encourage visitors to stop by and see their designs. When visiting, please inquire about the location of the AAS Garden

Later this year, these gardens will submit contest photos and overall description of their design and an explanation of how they achieved that design.

The rules for the contest are fairly simple:

A minimum of 50% of the total landscaped area must be AAS Winners and be labeled as such. Submit a written statement that describes the location of the site and the design features. Submit six photographs of the design Contest is for current year plantings only.

The participating gardens, in each of the three categories are:

Category I: fewer than 10,000 visitors per year

Claytor Nature Center Research & Demonstration Garden, Bedford County, Virginia Community Arboretum at Virginia Western, Roanoke, Virginia Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida Co. Parker F. Scripture Botanical Gardens, Oriskany, New York Gardenview Horticultural Park, Strongsville, Ohio Master Gardener Association of Tippecanoe County Display Gardens, Lafayette, Indiana Oak Hill and the Martha Berry Museum, Rome, Georgia River Valley Extension District Master Gardeners, Belleville, Kansas Southwest Indiana Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens, Evansville, Indiana Virginia Tech Hampton Roads AREC, Virginia Beach, Virginia Willow Oaks, Richmond, Virginia William Dam Seeds Ltd, in Dundas, Ontario

Category II: 10,001 – 100,000 visitors per year

Clark Botanic Garden, Roslyn Heights, New York Horticultural Art Society Demonstration Garden, Colorado Springs, Colorado Jardin Daniel A Seguin in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec Kishwaukee College in Malta, Illinois Krohn Conservatory, Cincinnati, Ohio McCrory Gardens, Brookings, South Dakota Purdue Extension-Marion County Demonstration Garden, Indianapolis, Indiana Shell Park, Oakville, Ontario Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum, Cincinnati, Ohio

Category III: Over 100,000 visitors per year

Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners, Wisconsin Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Cincinnati, Ohio Denver Botanic Gardens in Denver, Colorado State Botanical Garden, Athens, Georgia

For more information about the contest, contact Diane Blazek, All-America Selections at dblazek@aaswinners.com.

All-America Selections is a non-profit organization founded in 1932 to test new flowers and vegetables for home gardening. We utilize a network of 80 judges in over 40 trials grounds across North America to rate entries against comparisons. We then use an active publicity program to promote the best performers that are declared AAS Winners.