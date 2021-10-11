All-America Selections Announces the 2021 Winner of the America In Bloom/All-America Selections Showcase Garden Contest

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – All-America Selections (AAS) is pleased to announce the 2021 winning community in their America In Bloom/All-America Selections Showcase Garden contest.

In early 2021, twenty AIB participating communities were offered the opportunity to plant an All-America Selections (AAS) Showcase Garden. The number of 20 gardens was chosen to celebrate America In Bloom’s 20th Anniversary in 2021. Each community received a minimum of twelve zone-appropriate AAS Winner varieties at no cost to their communities.

The community’s gardens must be on public display with all plants labeled with variety names.

Once the gardens were planted, pictures and a verification/application form was provided to AAS to verify compliance. Community’s were judged based on their pictures and application and the 2021 winning community was announced during the America In Bloom Symposium September 29-October 1, 2021.

This year’s winner is Gloucester, Massachusetts!

The Generous Gardeners Club of Gloucester chose two waterfront locations to plant their AIB/AAS Showcase Gardens. Surrounding Gloucester’s Inner Harbor are popular parks for residents and visitors to enjoy the unique views that Gloucester’s location provides. One Showcase Garden was in the Keith Trefry Memorial Park where the yellow, orange and white AAS Winners were planted., The second garden was planted around the tennis courts at Stage Fort Park and this garden featured pink and purple AAS Winners.

“The AAS Board and our supporting breeders are so happy that we can continue to support and be involved with the America In Bloom program” states AAS President Scott Rusch of BloomStudios. “This promotional effort is yet another way that AAS can continue to reach new audiences with our marketing and public relations activities.”

All-America Selections (AAS) was founded in 1932 and continues as the oldest independent plant testing organization trialing in North America. Every year, never-before-sold varieties are trialed in our Trial Grounds where professional horticulturists determine which varieties will be deemed winners based on their garden performance. AAS relies upon a public relations program to inform gardeners about AAS Winners that are announced three times a year.

America in Bloom (AIB) promotes nationwide beautification through education and community involvement by encouraging the use of flowers, plants, trees, and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements. They envision communities across the country as welcoming and vibrant places to live, work, and play – benefiting from colorful plants and trees; enjoying clean environments; celebrating heritage; and planting pride through volunteerism.