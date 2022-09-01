All-America Selections: Entries for 2023 AAS Trials Now Being Accepted

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – All-America Selections (AAS) is pleased to announce that entries for the 2023 trials are now being accepted.

Publicity and overall awareness of AAS is at an all-time high. This is a great time for breeders and breeding companies to take advantage of the momentum generated by the additional publicity and availability of AAS Winners.

Breeders interested in entering their new, never-before-sold varieties can now use AAS’ online forms to enter into any one or more of the seven AAS trials:

Perennials, trialed in-ground for three winters – $1,700 Ornamentals from Seed, trialed in-ground – $800 Ornamentals from Seed, trialed in containers – $800 Non-Seed Ornamentals, trialed in-ground – $1,200 Non-Seed Ornamentals, trial in containers – $1,200 Edibles, trialed in-ground – $800 Edibles, trialed in containers – $800

Perennial entries are due September 15. All other entries are due November 1.

This page of the AAS Website has all details and links for entering the 2023 trials

All questions and/or comments can be directed to AAS Executive Director Diane Blazek

All-America Selections was founded in 1932 and continues as the oldest independent plant testing organization trialing in North America. Every year, never-before-sold varieties are trialed in our Trial Grounds where professional horticulturists determine which varieties will be deemed winners based on their garden performance. AAS relies upon a public relations program to inform gardeners about AAS Winners that are announced three times a year.