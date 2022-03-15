All-America Selections, Home Garden Seed Association and National Garden Bureau collaborate to host 2022 Summer Summit

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – National Garden Bureau, Home Garden Seed Association and All-America Selections are teaming up to host a 2022 in-person meeting in Iowa.

Why Iowa?

Because Iowa is the largest producer of pork, con and eggs in the nation!

The name “Iowa” means beautiful in the language of the original Ioway tribe.

Hogs outnumber people 4 to 1

Des Moines and Ames are the perfect destinations for three important industry associations to explore with their agriculture and horticulture rich environment.

The meeting will take place August 2-4, 2022 at the Embassy Suites in downtown Des Moines. The Des Moines International Airport is just a 15 minute drive from the hotel.

One day will be spent in the greater Des Moines area and the second day will be in Ames, home to Iowa State University and alma mater to many successful horticulture industry professionals. A few of the many highlights of this year’s Summer Summit include:

AAS Trial tours

HGSA Trial tours

AAS Display Garden tours

NGB’s Consumer Focus Group, Live!

Awards presentations

Public garden tours

Unique Iowa destination tours

Not only will 2022 be the first time any of the organizations will have had an in-person meeting since 2019, but it will also be a celebration of All-America Selections’ 90th anniversary.

This event is open to anyone (growers, breeders, retailers, brokers, industry reps, educators, media, garden communicators, etc.) interested in any or all of these three organizations, the trials and other local sites.

Interested sponsors can click here to sign-up or contact Diane Blazek for more information.

Registration is now open.

Hotel rooms can be reserved via this link.

For more information: Diane Blazek

All-America Selections, founded in 1932, continues as the oldest independent plant testing organization in North America. Every year, never-before-sold varieties are trialed in our Trial Grounds where professional horticulturists determine which varieties will be winners based on their garden performance. AAS relies upon a public relations program to inform gardeners about AAS Winners.

Founded in 1920, National Garden Bureau is a non-profit organization with a mission to disseminate basic instructions and inspiration for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors “Year Of The” fact sheets annually featuring new introductions that are especially suited to home gardens.