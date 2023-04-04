All-America Selections, Home Garden Seed Association and National Garden Bureau host 2023 Summer Summit in Beautiful Vancouver, B.C.

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – National Garden Bureau, Home Garden Seed Association and All-America Selections are pleased to announce details for the 2023 Summer Summit in Vancouver, British Columbia. The dates are September 5-8, 2023 and the host hotel is the Westin Wall Centre, Vancouver Airport in Richmond, BC.

This year will be a very full 3-day event!

The event begins with a Welcome Reception at the host hotel on Tuesday, September 5.

Wednesday, September 6 will be a “road trip” to the Chilliwack area to visit growers (VanBelle Nursery and Qualitree to name two) and retailers (including Minter Gardens) in that region.

Thursday, September 7 will be tours of West Coast Seeds and other horticulture businesses in the flat and fertile Delta area.

Friday, September 8 will be the grand finale, touring in and around the wonderfully multi-cultural city of Vancouver.

Extending your stay is STRONGLY encouraged to visit other popular tourist and industry destinations in the area. The discounted hotel rate is valid from September 2-September 13 – a great reason to extend your stay!

A few of the many highlights of this year’s Summer Summit include:

AAS Trial tours

HGSA Trial tours

AAS Display Garden tour

Multi-cultural experiences

Urban tours in Vancouver

Awards presentation

Dinner With Peers

This event is open to anyone (growers, breeders, retailers, brokers, industry reps, educators, media, garden communicators, etc.) interested in any or all of these three organizations, the trials and other local sites.

Hotel room booking link and the schedule of events can be found here.

For more information: Diane Blazek



http://www.all-americaselections.org All-America Selections, founded in 1932, continues as the oldest independent plant testing organization in North America. Every year, never-before-sold varieties are trialed in our Trial Grounds where professional horticulturists determine which varieties will be winners based on their garden performance. AAS relies upon a public relations program to inform gardeners about AAS Winners.

http://www.ngb.org/ Founded in 1920, National Garden Bureau is a non-profit organization with a mission to disseminate basic instructions and inspiration for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors “Year Of The” fact sheets annually featuring new introductions that are especially suited to home gardens.

https://homegardenseedassociation.com/ The HGSA is a trade association and forum for members to discuss issues of mutual concern. Members are garden seed packet companies, seed growers and packet printers. They provide useful articles about how to garden from seed, the packet seed industry, and major gardening trends.