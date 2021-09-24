All-America Selections Honors Industry Achiever Barry Ruta

Former colleague and good friend, Vicky Rupley of Harris Seeds created and presented the heart-warming presentation that highlighted Barry’s 56 year career in horticulture. Barry Ruta began his career while in high school by working for Chicagoland garden retailer Amlings. After graduating from Illinois Benedictine College in 1971 with a BS degree in Biology, Barry moved to Florida and began working at Speedling, Inc. Then an opportunity arose and he joined the Sluis & Groot team from 1989-1995. Barry rejoined Speedling again in 1995 where he worked for six years, until 2001, when he took on a role with American Takii where he stayed until his retirement in 2010. But no one can keep Barry from continuing to contribute to the industry, so he joined Hem Genetics in 2012 where he remains a vital component of Hem’s North American marketing team. Throughout his career, Barry has always been a strong and positive advocate for All-America Selections and the winning varieties that he helped promote. Barry also served on the AAS Board of Directors for two terms, from 2004 until his retirement in 2010.

All-America Selections, the breeders, judges, board of directors and all the companies they represent, proudly salute Barry for all he has done for the industry, including the promotion of All-America Selections Winners. Congratulations Barry!



