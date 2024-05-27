All-America Selections’ Introduction Gardens Issue Summer Event Invitation

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – All-America Selections’ (AAS) Introduction Gardens invite industry representatives to their Open House and Field Day events.

A complete list of event dates can be found on the AAS website.

AAS Introduction Gardens grow and display the past two years of AAS Winners so that brokers, growers, and other industry representatives can see AAS Winners in a garden setting during their summer events. In addition, many AAS Introduction Gardens are also AAS Trial Sites. By visiting one or more of these companies, visitors will see the latest AAS Winners as well as new varieties currently being trialed.

Kick off the summer on June 4th with the Southern Garden Tour and AAS Summer Summit at Young’s Plant Farm in Auburn, Alabama. Continue your visits in July and August with events in locations across the country.

To find out more about All-America Selections, visit their website or contact Diane Blazek.

All-America Selections is a non-profit organization founded in 1932 to test new ornamentals and edibles for home gardening. The organization utilizes a network of more than 80 judges in over 50 trial grounds across North America to rate entries against comparisons. Then an active publicity and communications program promotes the best performers that are declared AAS Winners. Now in its 92nd year of conducting trials where only the best performers are declared AAS Winners, the organization has more than 900 individual varieties that have been “Tested Nationally & Proven Locally.”