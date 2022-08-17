All-America Selections Presents Breeder’s Cup Award at 2022 Summer Summit

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – In Ames, Iowa on Thursday, August 4, 2022, an industry icon was presented with the prestigious Breeder’s Cup Award during the Summer Summit, hosted collaboratively this year by All-America Selections, National Garden Bureau and the Home Garden Seed Association.

AAS Breeders Cup

The AAS Breeders Cup Award was established by All-America Selections in 2004 to recognize a plant breeder who dramatically influenced horticulture by breeding new cultivars that brought significant improvements to those classes.

All-America Selections is very proud to announce that the 2022 Breeder’s Cup Award recipient is Patty Buskirk of Seeds By Design and Terra Organics.

Patty Buskirk is the managing partner for Seeds by Design, Terra Organics, and Aurora Seed. She oversees the day-to-day administration, research, development, marketing, and production activities. Patty started in the seed industry in 1981 as a squash breeder assistant with Steenseed in Chico, CA. After college, she accepted a job with Northrup King in Gilroy, CA, as an assistant brassica breeder. In 1987, she moved back home to Northern California to work for NPI/Western Hybrid Seed. With her partners, she started Seeds by Design in 1994. Terra Organics was established in 1999 with the goal to offer a variety of organic seed. Patty loves the everyday challenges and ever-changing world of seed. Just a few of the AAS Winners that have come from Patty are the Chef’s Choice series of tomatoes, Blue Prince pumpkin, Mama Mia Giallo pepper, Black Hawk ornamental pepper, Pepitas pumpkin, Warrior onion, Super Moon pumpkin, Mexican Sunrise and Mexican Sunset peppers and more.

All-America Selections, the breeders, judges, board of directors and all the companies they represent, proudly salute this industry achiever who humbly and quietly has done so much for the industry, including the promotion of All-America Selections Winners. Congratulations Patty!

“I was surprised, honored, and humbled to be presented with the 2022 AAS Breeders Cup award. Receiving this award for my plant breeding efforts from my peers just validates that I work in the most wonderful industry filled with esteemed colleagues and lifelong friends that feel like family. I encourage all plant breeders to follow their hearts and create new varieties in any species/group they choose, creativity has no limit.” stated Patty.

