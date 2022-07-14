All-America Selections Releases 2022 Annual Report

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – All-America Selections (AAS) has just released the 2021-2022 Annual Report reflecting the group’s activities from the past year.

The AAS Annual Report is designed to give insights on the organization’s trial activities, promotional efforts and accomplishments as well as the current financial standing.

A few highlights from this year’s report are:

The 90 th anniversary celebration and a look back during 2022

anniversary celebration and a look back during 2022 An update on the AAS Strategic Plan

A Combined Judges Committee report

An update on AAS Introduction Gardens

A summary of the 2022 AAS Winners

Insights into several National Garden Bureau activities

Invitations to the 2022 and 2023 Summer Summit meetings

“Breeders are entering high quality varieties into the AAS trials resulting in three Gold Medal Winners and 26 AAS Winners in just the last two years. Collectively, our industry’s work on developing, promoting, and ultimately growing quality plants for in-store and online sales will help existing and new consumers be more successful,” states AAS President Scott Rusch from Express Seed Company.

All questions and/or comments can be directed to AAS Executive Director Diane Blazek

The report, in PDF format, can be found on the AAS website.

All-America Selections was founded in 1932 and continues as the oldest independent plant testing organization trialing in North America. Every year, never-before-sold varieties are trialed in our Trial Grounds where professional horticulturists determine which varieties will be deemed winners based on their garden performance. AAS relies upon a public relations program to inform gardeners about AAS Winners that are announced three times a year.