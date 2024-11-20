Almería Consolidates its Position as the Main Producer of Poinsettia in Spain

Coexphal Floral November 20, 2024

Christmas preparations are coming sooner and sooner each year. The production and marketing companies are following their usual course and are now at their peak to launch their plants on the market. The solar greenhouses in Almería, the largest production area for poinsettias in Spain, are dyed red, the traditional color of the Christmas flower, although diversification is also taking place in this plant and the number of consumers who choose pink, glitter and tricolor poinsettias has grown.

The 200 million poinsettias are produced worldwide each year, generating a commercial value of 1 billion euros . Of this number, Europe accounts for 95 million, of which the Iberian Peninsula and the Canary Islands contribute 10 million. In Spain, Almería is consolidated as the main producer, followed by the Valencian Community, Catalonia and Galicia.

