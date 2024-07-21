Althea Wiles to Lead Floral Design Class Inspired by Art

Althea Wiles partners with Crystal Bridges for a floral design class, celebrating the fusion of art and nature with expert floral arrangements.

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS — Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio is excited to announce that its creative director, Althea Wiles, will be partnering with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art to lead an upcoming floral design class. The class, titled Art by the Glass: Butterfly Garden Floral Arrangements with Althea Wiles, will take place on July 26th from 6:00-8:00 PM in the Durand/Estes Rooms.

Drawing inspiration from the museum’s collection, participants will learn expert arranging techniques while enjoying appetizers and a glass of wine or beer. This engaging workshop offers a unique opportunity to blend art and nature, allowing attendees to create their own floral masterpieces in an inspiring atmosphere. Whether a seasoned artist or a novice, everyone is welcome. All supplies, light appetizers, and a glass of beer or wine are included. Tickets are priced at $30 ($24 for members), and reservations can be made online or by contacting Guest Services at (479) 657-2335. Please note, attendees must be 21+ to participate.

Althea Wiles, owner and creative director of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, is a well-respected figure in the floral design community. In addition to her work with Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, she is the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist consulting program. She has also shared her expertise as a former instructor in the horticulture department at the University of Arkansas. With her extensive background, including a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College and an Arkansas Master Florist Certification, Althea brings a wealth of knowledge and creativity to her classes and events.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for the Art by the Glass workshop and the Art in Bloom exhibit. These events provide a wonderful opportunity to merge the beauty of floral design with the inspiring artworks at the museum. I look forward to sharing my passion for floral artistry with participants and celebrating the fusion of art and nature,” says Althea Wiles.

In addition to leading the Art by the Glass class, Althea Wiles will also be participating in the Art in Bloom exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum. Art in Bloom is a four-day event celebrating art, nature, and creativity by pairing floral arrangements from talented regional designers with artworks in the museum’s galleries. Stay tuned for more details about this exciting exhibit.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, located in Bentonville, Arkansas, welcomes all to celebrate the American spirit in a setting that unites the power of art with the beauty of nature. The museum, founded by Alice Walton, offers a collection that spans five centuries of American masterworks from Colonial to current day. Crystal Bridges also provides an array of temporary exhibitions, classes, and educational programs, ensuring a diverse cultural experience for visitors.

Booking Information

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio is available for corporate, non-profit, and private events, offering customized floral designs to suit any theme or occasion. Althea Wiles is available for florist consulting and on-site floral education through her consulting firm J Althea Creative.

For more information about Althea Wiles and Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, please visit Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio at https://www.roseofsharon-eventflorist.com/ and J Althea Creative at https://www.jaltheacreative.com/.

About Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio:

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, located in the heart of Northwest Arkansas, is dedicated to transforming everyday moments and special occasions into unforgettable memories through exquisite floral arrangements. With nearly 30 years of service to the community, the studio is known for its ability to address the unique needs and desires of customers, ensuring that every bloom tells a story.

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio specializes in a wide range of floral services, including corporate events, weddings, elopements, sympathy flowers, and day flower deliveries. Additionally, the studio offers flower subscriptions, making it easy to bring the beauty of fresh flowers into homes and businesses on a regular basis.

Committed to sustainability, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio integrates eco-friendly practices into its designs. The studio promotes the use of locally-grown, American flowers, supporting local growers and fostering environmental sustainability. This dedication to sustainable, eco-friendly floral artistry ensures that each creation not only captivates the eye but also upholds ethical principles.

For more information, visit https://www.roseofsharon-eventflorist.com/. Follow on Instagram at @roseofsharonfloral.

About Althea Wiles:

Althea Wiles, the creative force behind Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and J Althea Creative, is a highly respected figure in the floral industry. With a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College, an Arkansas Master Florist Certification and 30 years of experience, she orchestrates 75-100 weddings and events annually, receiving industry accolades and shaping a lasting legacy. As the education director of J Althea Creative, she imparts her expertise to mentor budding florists, cementing her reputation as a visionary and influencer in the field. Her work has been featured in prominent media outlets such as Homes & Gardens, The Knot, Wedding Chicks and more, and she annually contributes striking installations to the Art in Bloom exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, further solidifying her impact on the industry.

Beyond her prolific event orchestrations, Althea is deeply committed to the ethos of the slow flowers movement. Leveraging her extensive network of local flower farms, she champions sustainable practices within her business, fostering a symbiotic relationship between her craft and the environment. Through Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, she creates breathtaking arrangements that not only captivate the eye but also uphold ethical and eco-conscious principles. As the educational luminary at J Althea Creative, she shares her wealth of knowledge with aspiring florists, instilling in them not just the technical skills but also the ethical imperatives of sustainable floral design. Her consultancy serves as a beacon for those seeking to harmonize their passion for floristry with a commitment to environmental stewardship.

For more information, visit https://www.jaltheacreative.com/. Follow on Instagram at @jaltheacreative.