America in Bloom Hires Development Manager Following Nationwide Search

America in Bloom (AIB), the national organization committed to promoting nationwide beautification, has expanded its staff with the addition of Lisa Starcher Collins, who started July 1 as Development Manager. Collins brings many years of experience in nonprofit administration and fundraising as well as creation of award-winning marketing, PR, and social media campaigns. Collins hopes to apply those skills to growing the AIB brand and expanding partnerships.

According to Executive Director Laura Kunkle, “We conducted a nationwide search to find the right person for this new position within the organization. I am excited to have Lisa join me as we work together to make communities more beautiful and vibrant places to live, work, and play – benefiting from colorful plants and trees; enjoying clean environments; celebrating heritage; and planting pride through volunteerism.”

America in Bloom holds its next public event online with the Symposium in the Sky, happening September 29-October 1. The public is invited to attend and learn more about how America in Bloom helps to make communities more beautiful and vibrant. Find more information at www.americainbloom.org.

America in Bloom is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting nationwide beautification programs and personal and community involvement through the use of flowers, plants, trees, and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements.