American Floral Endowment Launches $2.5 Million Fundraising Campaign to Drive Floriculture Sustainability

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is excited to announce the launch of a $2.5 million fundraising campaign to support Sustainabloom, a collaborative sustainability program created for the floral community. Initially established with seed funding from 10 forward-thinking organizations, Sustainabloom has expanded significantly providing sustainability resources for the industry.

Sustainabloom is a comprehensive, industry-wide resource hub, launched in April 2024, designed to help businesses of any size advance their sustainability efforts. The program’s free resources are developed by top researchers and accessible to everyone in the industry supporting eco-friendly practices. These resources, which include comprehensive guides, assessment tools, government funding opportunities, and certification information, enable organizations to evaluate, initiate, or enhance their sustainability efforts for a more sustainable future.

“Sustainability is no longer just a goal—it’s a necessity,” said Debi Chedester, CAE, AFE Executive Director. “With Sustainabloom, we’re providing the entire industry with vital resources, free of charge, to support the transition to more sustainable practices. But to maintain and grow these offerings, we need the industry’s help. Our $2.5 million fundraising goal will ensure Sustainabloom becomes self-sustaining, as contributions will form an Endowment fund where the earnings will be used annually to support the program in perpetuity.”

Reaching this goal will enable Sustainabloom to remain a lasting resource for the industry, ensuring it continues to evolve alongside sustainability trends and challenges. Just this past month, the program expanded with four new guides covering key topics like energy efficiency, carbon accounting, and sustainable inventory management, with four additional guides expected before year-end. As sustainability continues to progress, continuous updates, research, and resource development are critical to keeping the industry informed and equipped.

“What we’re learning today will continually evolve over the coming years,” said Amanda Solliday, NC State University Ph.D. student and Sustainabloom research team member. “By securing sustainable funding, the Endowment can ensure ongoing resources to continuously update and provide the tools the industry needs to adapt and stay ahead.” Contributions to this campaign are an investment in Sustainabloom’s future and the future of the floriculture industry. Donations will continue to give in perpetuity through the Endowment, ensuring ongoing research, resource expansion, and the long-term success of the program. For over 60 years, AFE has been the trusted source and catalyst for funding innovative research, educational grants, and supporting the development of the next generation of industry leaders. Sponsorships for Sustainabloom are available, offering companies the opportunity to demonstrate leadership in sustainability while supporting this critical initiative.