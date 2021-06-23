American Floral Endowment Seeks Industry Input for Strategic Planning

Alexandria, Virginia – The American Floral Endowment (AFE) asks for industry feedback as they engage in a new strategic planning process this summer. Please take a short 7-minute survey that will help lead the development of the Endowment’s new strategic plan. The survey is fully anonymous.



This year AFE celebrates its 60th Anniversary, and in those 60 years, more than $16 million in funding has been directed to scientific research. Over $3 million has been awarded for educational grants, scholarships, and internship opportunities for young professionals.



This crucial strategic planning comes at a time when the industry has learned to adapt to new ways of conducting business. Additionally, floral consumption and consumer appreciation for flowers & plants are at an all-time high.



“Industry engagement and feedback is a vital component of AFE’s strategic plan. The input provided from the survey will be key in developing future needs, priorities, goals, and strategies. The data collected will guide the Endowment’s future initiatives,” says AFE Chairman, Laura Shinall.



The AFE Board of Trustees is committed to continued funding for the most impactful research, educational opportunities, scholarships, and internships. These programs support continued growth for the industry. The Endowment is industry-driven and aims to ensure its funding is being directed to the most critical industry needs and benefitting those that we serve – and those that support us!

Click Here to Take the Survey

Please complete the survey before the July 9th, 2021 deadline – that’s only a 2-week window! AFE also asks that you share this survey link with others in the industry. The more input that can be collected, the better AFE will be able to serve the floral community!



Thank you for your time and involvement with AFE!