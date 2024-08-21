American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) Member Leanne Kesler Receives a Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

Congratulations to Leanne Kesler who was recently awarded the Tommy Bright award by the Society of American Florists (SAF). Leanne is the owner and education director of the Floral Design Institute. This award is SAF’s most prestigious award signifying a lifetime of commitment to education excellence in the floral industry.

Beginning with a tiny vocational school in 1988, training just 45 students a year Leanne Kesler AIFD, PFCI, AAF, FDI has built Floral Design Institute into the largest private floral design training and certification school in America with thousands of graduates and millions of followers worldwide.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD)