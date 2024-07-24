American Institute of Floral Designers Emerge Symposium 2024 Wrap-Up A Celebration of Success, Community and Progress

Orlando, FL – The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) successfully concluded its highly anticipated Emerge Symposium, held from July 2-6, 2024, at the Signia by Hilton Bonnet Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida. The event welcomed over 700 attendees from dozens of countries worldwide, marking a significant milestone in the floral design community and world-class floral design education.

The Emerge Symposium featured an array of enriching activities, including 10 Main Stage presentations, numerous hands-on workshops, and engaging lectures. Attendees had the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and be inspired by designers from throughout the United States, Australia, Belgium and Germany all while able to exchange ideas and explore the latest trends and techniques in floral design.

The Symposium also hosted the annual AIFD membership meeting, where newly elected directors and officers were sworn in. The 2024-2025 AIFD executive leadership team includes:

President: Laurie Lemek AIFD

Laurie Lemek AIFD President-elect: Renee Tucci AIFD

Renee Tucci AIFD Past-President: Theresa Colucci AIFD

Theresa Colucci AIFD Vice President: Brent Leech AIFD

Brent Leech AIFD Secretary: William Hattel AIFD

William Hattel AIFD Treasurer: Todd Bussey AIFD

Additionally, new directors joining the seated board members are:

Janet Gallagher AIFD

Francisca Quintana AIFD (Southwest Regional Representative)

(Southwest Regional Representative) Mary Linda Horn (North Central Regional Representative)

One of the symposium’s highlights was the annual Induction and Awards Celebration, where the American Institute welcomed the following individuals into the ranks of accredited AIFD members:

Eulogio Baldonaza AIFD, CFD – Dublin, Ohio, USA

Ching-Wen Cheng AIFD, CFD – Shanghai, China

Annie Choi AIFD, CFD – Austin, Texas, USA

Sarah Ekberg AIFD, CFD – Wakefield, Nebraska, USA

Maria Gomez Cabrera AIFD, CFD – Mexico City, Mexico

Jiwoo Han AIFD, CFD – Gyeonggi-do, Korea

Judy Janzen AIFD, CFD – Fresno, California, USA

Jennifer Jones AIFD, CFD – Winthrop, Arkansas, USA

Hong-Sun Kim AIFD, CFD – Gyunggi-Do, Korea

Sein Kim AIFD, CFD – Seoul, Korea

Seo Kyung Kim AIFD, CFD – Seoul, Korea

Tae Ho Kim AIFD, CFD – Seoul, Korea

Grace Spencer King AIFD, CFD – Plantation, Florida, USA

Amber Kirkland AIFD, CFD – Novi, Michigan, USA

Angela Lee AIFD, CFD – Barrington, Illinois, USA

Jieun Lee AIFD, CFD – Gyungsangbuk-do, Korea

Ka Kin Loo AIFD, CFD – Hong Kong

Francisco Luna Vasquez AIFD, CFD – Guatemala City, Guatemala

Pam McMillan AIFD, CFD – Gurdon, Arkansas, USA

Paula Melo AIFD, CFD – Miami, Florida, USA

Blanca Mondragon AIFD, CFD – Phoenix, Arizona, USA

Trish Nishikawa AIFD, CFD – San Jose, California, USA

Seunghee Ok AIFD, CFD – Seoul, Korea

Robbyn Repp AIFD, CFD – North Bend, Oregon, USA

Jesus Rivera AIFD, CFD – Riverbank, California, USA

Olga Savchenko AIFD, CFD – Cupertino, California, USA

Inhwa Shin AIFD, CFD – Seoul, Korea

Natalie Tan Yee AIFD, CFD – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Teresa Ka Bik Tsui AIFD, CFD – Hong Kong

Qing Wang AIFD, CFD – Shanghai, China

Tulip Yip AIFD, CFD – Hong Kong

The AIFD also honored several individuals for their outstanding contributions to the floral design community, celebrating their dedication and positive impact on the industry. These distinguished recipients are as follow:

Ken Senter AIFD, CFD – Award of Distinguished Service to AIFD

Jay Schwanke – Award of Distinguished Service to the Floral Industry

Vonda LaFever AIFD, CFD – Award of Distinguished Service to the Floral Industry

Ron Mulray AIFD, CFD – Award of Distinguished Service to the Floral Industry

Teresa Godfrey AIFD, CFD – Award of Special Recognition

Julie Samuel-Lamberd – Award of Special Recognition

The 2024 Emerge Symposium was a resounding success, fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence in floral design. The AIFD looks forward to continuing its mission to inspire and educate floral designers worldwide. The next AIFD National Symposium “Reflection” will be held July 12-15, 2025, in Palm Springs, California.

For more information about the American Institute of Floral Designers and future events, please visit www.aifd.org.

About AIFD: Established in 1965, The mission of the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) is to advance the art of professional floral design through education, service and leadership, and to recognize the achievement of excellence in this art form.