American Society of Cut Flower Growers Names Pinky Winky Panicle Hydrangea Among its 2023 Cut Flowers of the Year

The American Society of Cut Flower Growers (ASCFG) has announced its 2023 Cut Flowers of the Year. Chosen by the group’s 1600 members, the criteria for the awards are the varieties’ ease of culture, productivity, and marketability.

Recipient of the 2023 Woody Cut of the Year, Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Pinky Winky® panicle hydrangea shares the honor with Fresh Cut Flower of the Year, Lisianthus ‘Voyage 2 Champagne’, Bulb Cut Flower of the Year, Double Tulip ‘Dream Touch,’ and Cut Foliage of the Year, Eucalyptus ‘Silver Dollar.’

Pinky Winky® Hydrangea paniculata, has large white panicles that open in mid-to-late summer. As summer becomes fall, the florets at the base of the panicles take on a clear, true pink as the flower panicles continue to grow, producing new white florets at the tip. The result is spectacular two-toned flower panicles that can reach up to 16 inches long! They are held up exceptionally strong, thick stems, perfect for supporting the large flowers in cut bouquets.

The ASCFG website states that cut flower growers love the structure of these blooms, which are gorgeous whether used fresh or dried.

Pinky Winky® panicle hydrangea will grow to 6-8’ tall and wide and is hardy in USDA zones 3-8.

To get more information about Proven Winners® ColorChoice hydrangeas visit www.ProvenWinners-Shrubs.com and www.SpringMeadowNursery.com.