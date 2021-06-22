AmericanHort Announced NEW! On-Demand Education Pass for Cultivate’21​

COLUMBUS, OH – AmericanHort announces a new On-Demand Education Pass for Cultivate’21 is now available for purchase. As the industry prepares to convene in Columbus, OH July 10-13, AmericanHort is pleased to share that access to select educational sessions will be available to those who come to Cultivate’21 and those who are unable to attend via this online program. “Cultivate has always been highly regarded for our world-class educational programming,” said Ken Fisher, president, and CEO of AmericanHort. “We are pleased to make this knowledge available to help further the industry and share best practices.”

The on-demand programming will include talks on marketing subjects like pricing, consumer psychology, and creating a brand story, to HR topics including employee compensation and rewards, to important information for growers such as field nursery soil health, improving plant stress tolerance, the economics of using PGRs, lighting strategies, and much more. The package includes more than 35 sessions, with about half of the programs being topics that are being presented in person at Cultivate’21 and half being incremental new programming only available on-demand. The full listing of on-demand sessions can be found at AmericanHort.org/Cultivate-On-Demand.

All-Access pass holders who attend Cultivate’21 in person will be able to purchase the On-Demand Education Pass for an additional $99, while non-All-Access passholders will be charged either $349 for AmericanHort members, or $649 for non-members. Registration for Cutivate’21 and this pass is available at AmericanHort.org/Cultivate, and access to the online information will be available July 14 until September 1. Those who register will be sent their specific login credentials in July.

For more information about Cultivate’21 and to register for the show or to purchase this On-Demand Education Pass go to AmericanHort.org/Cultivate-On-Demand or contact us at email hello@americanhort.orgcreate new email or by phone at 614-487-1117.

# # #

About AmericanHort

Green industry businesses perform better, grow faster, and prepare for the future as a member of AmericanHort, the green industry’s leading association. With a rich history of serving horticultural professionals, AmericanHort supports nearly 15,000 members and affiliated businesses that include breeders, greenhouse and nursery growers, garden retailers, distributors, interior and exterior landscape professionals, florists, students, educators, researchers, manufacturers, and all of those who are part of the industry market chain. The horticulture industry’s production, wholesale, retail, and landscape service components have annual sales of $346 billion, and sustain over 2.3 million full- and part-time jobs. AmericanHort works to impact the growth, performance, and successful future for the industry through advocacy, research, education, and advancing industry standards.

About Cultivate

Cultivate is the national industry event hosted by AmericanHort every July in Columbus, Ohio. This year Cultivate’21 is July 10-13, 2021. Cultivate owns the niche for gathering the entire industry supply chain in one place for four days of professional development and robust business opportunities with its 650+ exhibitor trade show, 100+ educational sessions and plentiful networking opportunities.