AmericanHort Announces 2021 Congressional Kickoff Event

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Building upon key advocacy successes over the past year, AmericanHort is proud to announce the AmericanHort Congressional Kickoff to take place online the afternoons of February 24-25, 2021.

The virtual event will allow the industry to hear directly from subject matter experts and lawmakers in Washington on key industry issues and their state of play in the 117th Congress. “Every Congress presents a unique legislative landscape, even more so with a change in presidential administrations,” said Tal Coley, Director of Government Affairs. “Attendees will hear from the experts on where key issues stand and actions they can take to become engaged in advocacy. Insight into the economy, such as the housing outlook for 2021, will also prove valuable to our member’s businesses and will be a nice precursor to our Impact Washington Summit scheduled for this fall.” Session topics will focus on agricultural labor reform, the H-2B Visa program, taxes, and the economy.

Confirmed program speakers include:

Robert Dietz, PhD – Chief Economist, National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)

Dr. Robert Dietz also serves as the Senior VP for Economics and Housing Policy at NAHB, where his responsibilities include housing market analysis, economic forecasting and industry surveys, and housing policy research. He has published academic research on the benefits of homeownership, federal tax policy, and other housing issues, and has testified before Congress on real estate policy issues. He is often cited on housing and economic issues in the national media.

Lynn Jacquez – Managing Partner and Principal, JPH Law, formerly CJ Lake LLC

Lynn Jacquez’ professional background spans private law practice, government relations, and service in the Federal government. In her work for its Subcommittee on Immigration, Refugees, and International Law, she had primary responsibility for the drafting and processing of the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 (IRCA) and refugee reauthorization legislation.

Brian Kuehl – Principal, K·Coe Isom

A principal with K·Coe Isom, the nation’s leading agricultural consulting and accounting firm, Kuehl leads the firm’s Federal Affairs service area. With a background in environmental law and regulations, he identifies and educates business owners on how to influence and change political systems for a market advantage.

Laurie Flanagan – Executive Vice President, DC Legislative and Regulatory Services, Inc.

Executive Vice President at DCLRS with over 20 years of experience in federal affairs, Flanagan is a co-chair of the H-2B Workforce Coalition on behalf of AmericanHort. She is a trusted advisor and strategist with expertise in a variety of issues including energy, labor and immigration, pesticides and fertilizers, small business, and water policy.

Select members of Congress, staff, and officials from the Biden administration have also been invited to speak. Additional participants will be announced as the event draws closer.

This event is free for AmericanHort members, and non-members can register for $149 for both days. For more information and to register go to www.AmericanHort.org/Kickoff, or contact us by email [email protected] or by phone at 614-487-1117.