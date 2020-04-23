AmericanHort Announces Cultivate’20 Virtual

COLUMBUS, OH – With continuing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, AmericanHort has made the decision to transform Cultivate, the annual trade show and conference, from an in-person event in Columbus, OH this July to Cultivate’20 Virtual, a new 100% online event that will connect customers, suppliers and colleagues across the industry. Cultivate’20 Virtual will debut the week of July 13, 2020.

“We’re excited to provide a safe and innovative environment where the horticulture industry can still come together, share best practices, learn from each other and connect with peers”, said Ken Fisher, AmericanHort President & CEO. “Although it will be different from the face-to-face interaction we experience at Cultivate, attendees can still find much-needed resources and be able to engage with the new products, new varieties and top-notch industry education to help their business and organization perform better and improve.”

Cultivate’20 Virtual will feature many of the same experiences found at the annual event such as a 3-D digital tradeshow where exhibitors and attendees can share information, view video presentations, chat live and make the same connections one would at an in-person event. Over 50 live education sessions will be offered covering all aspects of the horticulture industry along with vibrant demonstrations of new varieties and new products featured in an innovative digital environment. Attendees can also experience the HRI online Garden Party, an event to socialize and show appreciation for the work of HRI supporters and researchers. There will be a virtual town hall, roundtable discussion groups and a variety of opportunities for online networking and interaction.

According to Susie Raker-Zimmerman, vice president of Raker Roberta’s Young Plants and chairwoman of the AmericanHort board of directors, “We’ve all had to learn to be innovative and adapt our business practices to this challenging environment. I’m excited to be part of an online option that allows our industry to connect with peers and continue to maintain a sense of community.”

Participants will enjoy this unique opportunity to grow their business and foster their team’s expertise in a virtual environment. An Expo-Only pass is FREE for everyone, and the All-Access education pass is FREE for AmericanHort members and is discounted for non-members. To learn more visit www.CultivateVirtual.org.

About AmericanHort

Green industry businesses perform better, grow faster, and prepare for the future as a member of AmericanHort, the green industry’s leading association. With a rich history of serving horticultural professionals, AmericanHort supports nearly 15,000 members and affiliated businesses that include breeders, greenhouse and nursery growers, garden retailers, distributors, interior and exterior landscape professionals, florists, students, educators, researchers, manufacturers, and all of those who are part of the industry market chain. The horticulture industry’s production, wholesale, retail, and landscape service components have annual sales of $346 billion, and sustain over 2.3 million full- and part-time jobs. AmericanHort works to impact the growth, performance and successful future for the industry through advocacy, research, education, and advancing industry standards.