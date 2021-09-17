AmericanHort Announces Management Changes For Cultivate’22

In an effort to continually improve the event and experience for our exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees, AmericanHort is pleased to announce Cindy Lee and Bill Behrens have joined the association team to take the lead on managing Cultivate, AmericanHort’s signature industry event.

Cindy Lee joined AmericanHort in June as exhibit and sponsorship sales manager. She brings more than fifteen years of industry association and tradeshow management experience. Cindy is well versed in working with exhibitors and sponsors through her most recent role as tradeshow manager for Ohio Heath Care Association which hosted a similar, large tradeshow held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Cindy also has experience in leading association membership activities and understands the unique needs of our association customers.

Bill Behrens joins AmericanHort with more than twenty years at Experience Columbus, the city’s Visitor and Convention Bureau, where he successfully led the development and execution of large tradeshows and events in Columbus and the surrounding region. Bill knows Cultivate well, having worked directly with AmericanHort on the event during his tenure with Experience Columbus and will serve as trade show and event manager. Bill brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the tradeshow and event space and will be a great addition to the Cultivate and AmericanHort team.

“With the successful return of “in-person” Cultivate’21 in July, AmericanHort is on track to make the industry’s leading educational and tradeshow event better than ever,” said Ken Fisher, AmericanHort president and CEO. “We are pleased to have two experienced and talented people join our team to work with our entire staff who are dedicated to making Cultivate’22 a huge success.”

Prime tradeshow exhibit booth locations and event sponsorships are currently available. To learn more, Cindy can be reached at CindyL@AmericanHort.org and Bill at BillB@AmericanHort.org, or call the AmericanHort office at 614-487-1117.