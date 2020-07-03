AmericanHort Announces Sneak Peek of Cultivate’20 Virtual For Attendees

Columbus, Ohio – AmericanHort, the host of Cultivate, the largest all-industry trade show, announces a Sneak Peek webinar for attendees of Cultivate’20 Virtual, the new 100% online event that will connect customers, suppliers, and colleagues across the industry. This webinar will be held on Wednesday, July 8 at 2:30 PM, ET. Click here to sign up for the webinar.

“Webinar participants will be taken on a tour through the virtual platform to know what to expect during the live show days and afterward,” said Mary Beth Cowardin, AmericanHort vice president of marketing and member engagement.

“The virtual event is a great way for our industry to meet one another, conduct commerce, and learn best practices to ensure our business thrives well into the future,” added Cowardin. “We want to be sure everyone registers before the live days end so that they can continue to access all the great information presented by exhibitors. For those registered with an All-Access Education pass you can use these sessions to train your employees by logging in to view the session recordings before the platform closes on September 1.”

Cultivate’20 Virtual features:

Nearly 300 3D exhibit booths

The New Varieties Zone – check out the latest plant varieties

The New Product Zone – learn about the newest product innovation

Morning Coffee Chats for more informal networking

Daily Main Stage programs including the State of the Industry address, two Town Hall panel discussions, and the Women in Horticulture program

More than 50+ education sessions available through on-demand or LIVE sessions for All-Access pass holders

Afternoon Industry Interaction Roundtable Discussion Groups to discuss the workforce, successful business practices, consumer dynamics, and sustainability

Evening Social Events held Monday-Wednesday, July 13 -15 at 5 PM, ET

Here is a downloadable daily schedule for the live days—Monday, July 13-Thursday, July 16.

The live days of Cultivate’20 Virtual begin on Monday, July 13 at 10 AM, ET and conclude Thursday, July 16 at 5 PM, ET. The platform will remain accessible for all registered exhibitors and attendees until midnight on September 1.

Additional information for Cultivate’20 Virtual and the SNEAK PEEK webinar can be found at CultivateVirtual.org.

About AmericanHort



Green industry businesses perform better, grow faster, and prepare for the future as a member of AmericanHort, the green industry’s leading association. With a rich history of serving horticultural professionals, AmericanHort supports nearly 15,000 members and affiliated businesses that include breeders, greenhouse and nursery growers, garden retailers, distributors, interior and exterior landscape professionals, florists, students, educators, researchers, manufacturers, and all of those who are part of the industry market chain. The horticulture industry’s production, wholesale, retail, and landscape service components have annual sales of $346 billion, and sustain over 2.3 million full- and part-time jobs. AmericanHort works to impact the growth, performance, and successful future for the industry through advocacy, research, education, and advancing industry standards.



Cultivate is the national industry event hosted by AmericanHort every July in Columbus, Ohio. Due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, this year Cultivate’20 Virtual will be a 100% online event taking debuting July 13 offering a 3D trade show, +50 education sessions, town hall, and keynote presentations and industry round table discussions. Cultivate is an event for the entire industry supply chain to come together for professional development to conduct commerce, and to network with industry peers through its trade show, education sessions, and networking events.

