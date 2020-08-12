AmericanHort Applauds Inclusion of Horticulture in Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – AmericanHort released the following statement after USDA announced expanded eligibility for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

“AmericanHort extends our sincere appreciation to the USDA for working with us to provide meaningful nursery and floriculture grower relief,” said Craig Regelbrugge, Vice President of Advocacy and Government Relations. “For countless horticultural producers, the effects of the coronavirus’ sudden closure of markets during our peak selling season risked destroying businesses across the supply chain. We are happy to report Secretary Sonny Perdue and Under Secretary Bill Northey responded with understanding to help the industry successfully navigate the pandemic by expanding eligibility to this program.”

The program, funded through the CARES Act and the Commodity Credit Corporation, provides direct assistance payments to eligible commodities for which significant losses occurred due to pandemic-related market disruption. Nursery and floriculture crops are now eligible for relief. USDA also extended the application deadline to ‪September 11. Application is through your local Farm Service Agency office; details can be found at farmers.gov/cfap. Nursery-specific details can be found at farmers.gov/cfap/nursery.

About AmericanHort

Green industry businesses perform better, grow faster, and prepare for the future as a member of AmericanHort, the green industry’s leading association. With a rich history of serving horticultural professionals, AmericanHort supports nearly 15,000 members and affiliated businesses that include breeders, greenhouse and nursery growers, garden retailers, distributors, interior and exterior landscape professionals, florists, students, educators, researchers, manufacturers, and all of those who are part of the industry market chain. The horticulture industry’s production, wholesale, retail, and landscape service components have annual sales of $346 billion, and sustain over 2.3 million full- and part-time jobs. AmericanHort works to impact the growth, performance, and successful future for the industry through advocacy, research, education, and advancing industry standards.

