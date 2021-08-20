AmericanHort Debuts The Finished Plant Conference

Debuting this fall, the AmericanHort Finished Plant Conference will be the event for finishing growers of bedding and potted flowering plants, indoor and outdoor perennials, and fast-turn flowering shrubs. Attendees will learn best practices in the world of finished plants during the education sessions and network with suppliers to discover new ideas and technology at the trade show. Hands-on learning is also available in the form of the Greenhouse Tour and the Perennial Workshop. The education and conversations taking place at the Finished Plant Conference will give growers immediately applicable tools to take back home and optimize production.

“With the recent boom in consumer demand for horticultural products, education for finished plant growers has never been more needed,” said Ken Fisher, President and CEO of AmericanHort, “We are proud to offer the industry this opportunity to learn, network, and grow with like-minded green industry professionals at the Finished Plant Conference.”

This three-day conference will be held October 11-13, 2021 in Grand Rapids, MI. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn and grow their business in several different ways:

Educational Sessions

The 25+ educational sessions will focus on specific production practices and crops that have the highest potential to impact profit margin. Topics to be covered include quality control, space efficiency, labor reduction strategies, scheduling, PGRs, bulking, overwintering, and more. From introductory topics to advanced strategies, there are opportunities to learn for everyone, regardless of experience.

Trade Show

Key vendors that supply finished plant growers will be exhibiting and sharing their expertise at the conference. Attendees will walk the trade show looking to discover new suppliers, strategies, and opportunities for commerce that will help grow their niche businesses. We encourage any company interested in reaching finished plant growers to inquire about exhibiting and sponsorship .

Greenhouse Tour

Michigan is a hotbed for industry-leading finished plant growers, and the Finished Plant Conference Greenhouse Tour is the best way to get an insider’s look at their operations. The Greenhouse Tour will visit several world-class locations in western Michigan: Walters Gardens, Spring Meadow Nursery, Henry Mast Greenhouse, and Garden Crossings. These tour stops boast accolades such as being a 2021 Top 100 Grower, certified Proven Winners® growers, and have also earned a large collection of industry awards for superior breeding and plant salability. Come see these leading growers and learn from their expertise in bedding, fast-turn flowering shrubs, perennials, and more – while also exploring a variety of business models ranging from crop specialization to vertical integration.

Perennial Workshop

Walters Gardens, known for their high-quality perennials, will be hosting the Finished Plant Conference Perennial Workshop. This workshop is ideal for both beginning to intermediate perennial growers and will cover weed control, perennial PGRs and application methods, handling of bare-root material, and more. The Perennial Workshop will give attendees an opportunity to get their hands dirty and learn-by-doing.“The Finished Plant Conference will deliver information on industry standards, new strategies and technology, and give a glimpse into the future or finished plant growing while creating opportunities for in-depth conversations amongst attendees and suppliers,” said Meagan Nace, Program Development Specialist for AmericanHort, “In addition, this conference is unique in that the education is designed for finished plant growers to optimize their existing production and also expand into new species that will fit well into their current growing infrastructure.”