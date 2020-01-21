AmericanHort HortScholar Program Now Accepting Applications

Columbus, Ohio – AmericanHort is now accepting applications for the 2020 HortScholar program. Students applying for this program can be enrolled in any horticulture-related program at any degree level. Applications will be accepted at AmericanHort.org/Scholars until March 1, 2020.

The HortScholar program sets students in horticulture on a path to success by exposing them to the breadth of the horticulture industry, its opportunities, and its leaders at the industry’s leading trade show – Cultivate. The 2020 program will offer a beyond-the-classroom experience, insight and awareness of the industry, a chance to volunteer at Cultivate’20, and professional development via education sessions, networking, and meetings with industry leaders. HortScholars also receive paid-for meals and lodging, an all-access pass to Cultivate’20, and a one-year student membership with AmericanHort.

“AmericanHort’s HortScholar program is a wonderful opportunity for any student in the horticulture field,” said Annika Kohler, Alumni from the 2019 HortScholar program, “As a HortScholar, you get to meet one-on-one with leading horticultural professionals, make career connections throughout the tradeshow, and get an experience that no other attendee will have. After attending Cultivate as a HortScholar, it solidified my confidence in pursuing a career in horticulture, as the opportunities are endless, and the program gave me the tools necessary to excel as a rising young professional in the industry.”

In 2019, AmericanHort had another record year for the HortScholar program when the highest number of applications ever submitted for the program were received. The applications came from high-caliber students across the nation in top-level horticulture programs. Majors ranged from genetics to landscape design, and greenhouse management to horticultural sales.

“Students applying for the HortScholar program have demonstrated an exceptional passion and drive for the horticulture industry,” said Daniel Greenwell, Community Coordinator for the AmericanHort GenerationNext Connector Group “The six 2019 HortScholars were top-notch and I am very excited to see what the applicant pool brings us for the 2020 group of HortScholars.” Greenwell is not only the GenerationNext Community Coordinator, he is also a HortScholar Alumni from 2017. He currently works at Piedmont Technical College as the Horticulture Program Director where he prepares students for a career in the horticulture industry.



Applications to the HortScholar program are reviewed by each member of the AmericanHort GenerationNext Community. Twelve finalists will be chosen from the application pool to provide a short video on why they want to be a HortScholar, then six students will be chosen from the twelve finalists for the 2020 HortScholar program. Applications can be submitted at AmericanHort.org/Scholars by March 1, 2020.



Questions about the 2020 HortScholar Program? Contact Katie Gustafson at KatieG@AmerianHort.org for more information.

