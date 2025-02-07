Amethyst Glow: A Magical Color for Wedding Floral Design in 2025

Amethyst Glow, the Floral Trend Color of the Year 2025, brings a sense of elegance, tranquility, and emotional depth to floral design. This soft lavender and mauve is perfect for creating timeless and memorable wedding floral designs.

Why Choose Amethyst Glow for Weddings?

Choosing Amethyst Glow as the central color in wedding florals offers several advantages.

• The color feels serene and elegant, ideal for creating a timeless peaceful atmosphere.

• Whether planning a spring or fall wedding, Amethyst Glow and the Aurora Glow palette are versatile enough to work in any season.

• Amethyst Glow enhances the beauty of every wedding element, from bridal bouquets to large installations.

