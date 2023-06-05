An Extra-Summery Edition of Delishow in Week 24

In week 24, the Netherlands will once again be buzzing with international flower and plant lovers. At Deliflor too, there will be many new products to admire in the field of disbudded and spray chrysanthemums and Santinis. The greenhouse boasts a flower trial packed with novelties and interesting test varieties for the future. These include the purple Santini Lubov, the bronze-coloured spray chrysanthemum Cantaloupe and the red-and-yellow Tropicana that are currently in bloom, but also recently introduced superstars such as Turtle, Babe and Babette are on display. Additionally, the new white spray chrysanthemum Commander will be put in the spotlight: this promising new variety will be introduced this summer.

The new top varieties will be presented in an extra summery setting: for the occasion, the site has been transformed into the ***DeliClub, pool bar & lounge*** The go-to place where visitors can meet each other and Deliflor’s account managers and exchange their thoughts on the latest assortment and developments in the market, in a relaxed atmosphere.

Customers can schedule an appointment with one of the account managers for a personal tour of the flower trial.

You can visit the flower trial from Tuesday 13 June until Friday 16 June.

On 13-15 June from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on 16 June from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Deliflor Chrysanten, Korte Kruisweg 163, Maasdijk, Netherlands