An Inside Look: Virtual Field to Vase Experience

The American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour invites guests to dine in the fields of America’s most stunning flower and foliage farms. This year, we took it virtual!

American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tours

The American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour invites guests from around the world to different parts of the U.S. to dine in the fields of America’s most stunning flower and foliage farms. The dinner tour is a cross-country series of gatherings where seasonal blooms and foliage dazzle on beautifully designed tablescapes dressed by top U.S. floral designers, while gourmet meals are prepared by well-known farm-to-table chefs. Take a look at where past Field to Vase experiences have been held!

Since its inception, the dinners have garnered unprecedented local and national media attention and provide an interactive way to showcase the heritage of America’s flower-farming families. In 2017, the tour was even awarded Floral Management’s Marketer of the Year Award!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Certified American Grown