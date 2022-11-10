Anemones: No Tricks, All Treats

LivRio Magazine October 2022, powered by FloraLife Floral November 10, 2022

As the nights begin to draw in and the leaves start to turn color, we are reminded that Halloween will soon be upon us, and we should begin planning our festive flowers.

Although Halloween is traditionally celebrated in shades of orange and black, todays’ florists are not constrained to this color pallet as beautifully dramatic Halloween arrangements now include shades of purple, bright pink, red, blue, or white.

One of the best flowers to deliver these pops of colorful drama are anemones. With their luscious black centers surrounded by petals saturated in colour, they will add sophistication to any Halloween arrangement.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FloraLife

