Announcing The AmericanHort Retail Tour: A Virtual Experience

COLUMBUS, OH– AmericanHort is pleased to present a new online event, the AmericanHort Retail Tour: A Virtual Experience. The two hour tour will be held live November 19 at 2 PM, ET. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in video tours and live Q&A sessions as they explore innovative and industry-leading garden centers from around the United States and the world.



This unique online experience will explore what makes independent garden centers unique. During each stop’s video tour, attendees will discover the key to excelling with events and education, learn tips for getting their garden center involved in the community, explore ways to diversify their business, and take a special look at how other garden centers do business around the world.



Virtual tour stops include:

Roger’s Gardens – Corona del Mar, California

Rockledge Garden – Rockledge, Florida

Petitti Garden Centers – Bedford, Ohio

Eckards Garden Pavilion – Bedfordview, Gautend, South Africa

“We’re excited to bring this special new tour to the industry,” says Sherry Johnson, Vice President of Knowledge and Business Advancement at AmericanHort. “With the booming consumer interest in gardening, we wanted to create a forum to allow garden retailers to network with peers while drawing inspiration and tactics to take their garden center to the next level. We chose to highlight these centers because of their diverse and creative approaches to customer service and engagement.”



Proven Winners, sponsor of the tour, added, “We are pleased to partner with AmericanHort. Our shared focus of providing educational content and tools to support vibrant IGC communities is reflected here. We’re excited to have garden centers from across North America take part and learn from some of the best in our industry!”



Can’t attend live? All registered attendees will be provided with a link to the recording after the event.



For more information and to register, visit AmericanHort.org/Retail-Tour.



