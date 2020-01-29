Anthura BV, the Netherlands, wins AIPH International Grower of the Year 2020

Anthura BV, the Netherlands has been awarded the accolade of International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) 2020 by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH).

Anthura won the coveted ‘Gold Rose’ award, presented by Royal FloraHolland CEO, Steven van Schilfgaarde, at the AIPH IGOTY Awards on Tuesday 28 January 2020 at IPM Essen, Germany.

The International Grower of the Year event is now in its 11th year, and it is an annual celebration of excellence and best practice in ornamentals production.

Anthura were also awarded Gold in the ‘Young Plants’ category, presented by jury member Jan-Dieter Bruns, and it won Gold again in the ‘Sustainability’ category, bestowed by Sven Hoping of Pöppelmann.

After winning the Young Plant Gold award, Marco van Herk, Commercial Director, at Anthura, says: “Winning International Grower of the Year, is a significant recognition. In horticulture, it means a lot.”

Anthura’s Director, Iwan van der Knaap, added, upon winning International Grower of the Year 2020: “We are very proud. Together we can make the whole world more beautiful and sustainable.”

This year’s overall winner Anthura is known as a worldwide specialist in anthuriums and orchids. As a breeder and propagator, this organisation is continually working to develop new techniques, stimulate entrepreneurship and make the process chain more sustainable.

Anthura reached a unique milestone for horticulture when its research and development department sequenced and mapped the DNA of orchids and Anthuriums. The company has since invested in infrastructure, technology and people to translate this breakthrough into more sustainable production of anthuriums and orchids.

Years of innovation and sustainable product development have resulted in an unlimited assortment of colourful varieties. Due to Anthura’s knowledge of genetics and its expert selection process, it offers customers vigorous plants in fabulous colours with long flowering periods. Anthura stands for innovation, expertise, pragmatism and entrepreneurship which its motto embodies: “Unlimited in varieties, offering unlimited possibilities”.

The AIPH IGOTY Jury is a panel of six internationally renowned horticulture experts chaired by AIPH Vice-President Tim Edwards. The following comment summarises the judges’ review of this year’s winner: “Anthura is a role model for all of us. They have managed to be the leader within the entire palette; Innovation, R&D, New Tech, Sales & marketing, environment and HR.”

Other IGOTY 2020 category winners were:

Young Plants

Gold: Anthura, the Netherlands

Silver: Kernock Park Plants Ltd, UK

Bronze: Danziger Guatemala, Israel

Finished Plants & Trees

Gold: Hangzhou Huazhiyun Agricultrual Investment Co Ltd, China

Silver: Miao Fu Holdings Co Ltd, China

Bronze: LVG Plants (Pty) Ltd, South Africa

Cut Flowers & Bulbs

Gold: Hasfarm Holdings, Hong Kong, China

Silver: BellaRosa, Ecuador

Bronze: Oserian Development Company Ltd, Kenya

Sustainability

Gold: Anthura, the Netherlands

Silver: Citrina, the Netherlands

Bronze: LVG Plants (Pty) Ltd, South Africa

Bernard Oosterom, President of AIPH, commented: “The 2020 IGOTY Awards provide an opportunity to put a spotlight on the best in our industry, showing the world the quality businesses that exist. This year’s event was another delightful occasion!” The awards are held alongside IPM Essen, each year, and attract a list of global industry players.

Headline sponsor Royal FloraHolland supported the AIPH IGOTY 2020 Awards, along with founding partner FloraCulture International, venue partner IPM Essen and further sponsors Pöppelmann, Expo 2021 Hatay, PERA, Flormart 2020, GreenTech 2020, Dutch Flower Group and Flowers Expo Moscow 2020.

Entry to The International Grower of the Year Awards 2021 will be open from March – July 2020.

For more information about AIPH International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards visit: http://aiph.org/igoty2020/

To find out more about the AIPH International Grower of the Year Winner visit: www.anthura.nl.

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature is weaker. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally and together we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies and sustain our planet, for this generation and the next.

IGOTY Awards

The IGOTY Awards has been championing outstanding achievement in the ornamental sector since 2010. The Awards recognise best practice in horticultural production. The ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate the expertise and energy the winners give to the industry. AIPH organises the awards in partnership with Founding Partner, FloraCulture International (FCI). In 2019, ornamental growers, from Belgium, China, Denmark, Poland, Kenya reached the finals, with Gediflora, Belgium, winning AIPH IGOTY 2019. For more information including brochures, past winners and a video of the awards, visit www.aiph.org/groweroftheyear.