APHIS Seek Comments on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Propagative Plants from the Republic of Korea

USDA APHIS Floral January 3, 2020

The government of South Korea has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of the Acer buergerianum Miq., A. palmatum Thunb., and A. pseudosieboldianum Nakai live bunjae from the Republic of Korea into the continental United States.

APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that lists the potential pests likely to remain on the commodity upon importation if no mitigations are applied.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessment to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for propagative bunjae plants of Acer buergerianum Miq., A. palmatum Thunb., and A. pseudosieboldianum Nakai from the Republic of Korea will be available for review and comment for 30 days. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation.

