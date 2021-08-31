APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Dianthus Plants for Planting from Guatemala

The Government of Guatemala has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of dianthus (Dianthus spp.) plants for planting into the United States and Territories. APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodity.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for dianthus plants for planting will be available for review and comment until October 11, 2021. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to: USDA APHIS | Stakeholder Risk Assessment Consultation