APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Dianthus Plants for Planting from Guatemala

USDA APHIS Floral August 31, 2021

The Government of Guatemala has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of dianthus (Dianthus spp.) plants for planting into the United States and Territories. APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodity.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for dianthus plants for planting will be available for review and comment until October 11, 2021. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to: USDA APHIS | Stakeholder Risk Assessment Consultation

Related Articles

Floral

Guatemalan Exporters of Agricultural Products Call on Maritime Shipping Lines and on Airlines to Help to Improve Guatemala’s Rural Competitiveness and Prevent Migration to The United States

AGEXPORT - Asociación de Exportadores de Guatemala Floral, Produce October 22, 2020

More than hundreds of thousands of producers of fresh and frozen agriculture products in rural Guatemala rely on the income generated from exports to markets like the United States. Yet, with the COVID-19 pandemic, strong competition from other countries, climate challenges and ever increasing maritime and air freight shipping costs, the income of thousands of agriculture families are at risk, putting thousands of jobs at stake and leaving migration to the United States as the only solution for producers in rural areas to obtain the income and economic viability to support their families.