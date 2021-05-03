APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis) cutting for Planting from the Netherlands

The government of the Netherlands has requested USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of Hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis) cuttings for planting from the Netherlands into the United States and Territories. APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodity.

APHIS shares the draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the assessment before we identify pest risk mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for Hibiscus cuttings for planting from the Netherlands will be available for review and comment until June 15, 2021. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation.