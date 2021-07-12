APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Hydrangea Cuttings for Planting from Chile

USDA APHIS Floral July 12, 2021

The government of Chile has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of Hydrangea (Hydrangae macrophylla) cuttings for planting from Chile into the United States. APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodity.

APHIS shares the draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for Hydrangea cuttings for planting from Chile will be available for review and comment until August 23, 2021. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation.

