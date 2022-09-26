APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Ornamental Cherry Cuttings from Japan

APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment for the importation of ornamental cherry cuttings (Prunus spp. pseudocerasus) for use as a cut flower from Japan. The assessment describes potential pests associated with the commodity.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for ornamental cherry cuttings will be available for review and comment until October 26, 2022. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation