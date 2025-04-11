Armellini Logistics Celebrates 80 Years of Excellence in Perishable Logistics

Armellini Logistics, a leading provider of perishable logistics solutions, is pleased to announce its 80th anniversary. Founded in 1945 by Jules and Sarah Armellini, the company has grown from a local trucking operation to a nationwide network, renowned for innovation and service beyond expectation. This milestone celebrates eight decades of dedication, family values, and a commitment to keeping perishable goods moving efficiently and safely.

From Flowers to Freight: A Legacy of Innovation

Armellini Express Lines began by transporting cut flowers from New Jersey to Northeast markets. Jules Armellini’s vision and drive were instrumental in pioneering advancements in floral transportation. His contributions included advancements in “flower specific” refrigeration units, innovative trailer decking for improved air circulation, and the early adoption of satellite tracking to monitor shipments. These innovations cemented Armellini’s reputation as a leader in perishable logistics.

A Family Tradition of Excellence

Today, the second, third, and now fourth generations of the Armellini family carry on the legacy. Armellini Logistics encompasses a diverse portfolio of businesses, including Armellini Express Lines, J.A. Flower Service (the largest customhouse brokerage clearing perishables into Miami International Airport), Armellini Freight Brokerage, Armellini Air Express, and Dash Mobile Storage. CEO David Armellini, following in his father’s footsteps, leads the company with a focus on innovation and an unwavering commitment to providing service beyond expectation. For 80 years, Armellini Logistics has remained family-owned and operated, solidifying its position as the premier choice for perishable logistics in the Americas.

Looking Ahead: Continuing a Tradition of Excellence

As Armellini Logistics celebrates 80 years, the company looks forward to continuing its tradition of innovation and service. Our drivers, known for their dedication and willingness to go the extra mile, are a crucial part of this commitment. With a foundation built on family values and a deep understanding of the perishable logistics industry, Armellini is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and remaining at the forefront of the industry.

CONTACT:

To learn more about Armellini Logistics and its 80th-anniversary celebration, please email info@armellini.com.