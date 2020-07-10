ARS Research in Your Garden

It’s that time of year when many people turn their attention to landscaping. You may not realize it, but many of the ornamental trees and shrubs found throughout the United States were developed by the ARS’s U.S. National Arboretum (USNA).

Located in the Nation’s capital, USNA offers over400 acres of beautiful trees, shrubs and gardens. Researchers here develop, evaluate, and release improved ornamental and landscape plants through their work with plant genetic resources, or germplasm.

Three examples of this germplasm research, on display at USNA and perhaps even in your backyard, are Crapemyrtles, ornamental cherry trees, and azaleas.

