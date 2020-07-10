ARS Research in Your Garden

USDA ARS Floral July 10, 2020

It’s that time of year when many people turn their attention to landscaping. You may not realize it, but many of the ornamental trees and shrubs found throughout the United States were developed by the ARS’s U.S. National Arboretum (USNA).

Located in the Nation’s capital, USNA offers over400 acres of beautiful trees, shrubs and gardens. Researchers here develop, evaluate, and release improved ornamental and landscape plants through their work with plant genetic resources, or germplasm.

Three examples of this germplasm research, on display at USNA and perhaps even in your backyard, are Crapemyrtles, ornamental cherry trees, and azaleas.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: USDA ARS

Related Articles

Deli

In a Pickle: Benefits of Fermented Cucumbers

July 17, 2019 Sandra Avant, USDA ARS

Research on potential health benefits of fermented foods has mainly focused on ingestion of live microorganisms and the subsequent probiotic effects. More recently, emphasis has been placed on health-promoting compounds called bioactive peptides, which are short chains of amino acids, found in fermented foods.