Asia’s Largest Flower Market in SW China Resumes Operation

KUNMING — The Kunming Dounan Flower Market, Asia’s largest fresh cut flower trading market in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, resumed operation Monday when the province lowered its coronavirus emergency response from first-level to third-level.

To prevent infections, the market increased space between stalls and requires vendors to trade at different hours, according to the management of the market.

All trading venues, offices and other places in the market will be disinfected before and after the transactions. Traders are required to wear masks, register and verify identities, take body temperature and scan QR code with mobile phones before entering the trading place, it said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Xinhua