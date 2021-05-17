Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers 2021 Cut Flowers of the Year

The Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers, Inc. announces its selections for the 2021 Cut Flowers of the Year. These varieties are chosen by the ASCFG’s 2,500 members on their ease of culture, productivity, and marketability.

Fresh Cut Flower of the Year

Hellebore Ice N’ Roses series

Plants are crosses etween Helleborus x ericsmithii and Helleborus x hybrida, and are strong, long-lived growers. Flower in this series range from a white, pinkish rose to a deep red, and are carried on 24-inch stems. One plant can produce more than a dozen tall, multi-flowered stems!

