At Anthura, Middlesbrough Joins the Ranks of Other Beloved Orchid Varieties

Middlesbrough: brilliant white, lush and elegant

In the world of white Phalaenopsis orchids, the competition is fierce. At Anthura, Middlesbrough joins the ranks of other beloved varieties like Nottingham, Leeds, London and Cambridge. The bar in this color group has been set exceptionally high, and this newcomer certainly brings something truly special to the table.

Middlesbrough is not just another white orchid variety — it is a testament to horticultural excellence and a valuable addition to Anthura’s white color range.

